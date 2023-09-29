First Alert Weather: Sunshine returns, warming trend for the weekend
Warmer weather arrives for the weekend.
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Temperatures warming over the weekend, where highs make a return to the 80s. Before than, sunshine finally makes a return for Friday afternoon.
The last several days have featured plenty of clouds in North Central Wisconsin, along with ongoing showers or drizzle. Areas of fog developing early Friday morning. The fog could be locally dense through mid to late morning. Fog and clouds from the morning will quickly clear, and bring us some sunshine for the first time in several days by the afternoon. Highs near 70.
Pretty good weather is on tap for Friday night football games. Partly cloudy with temps running in the 60s.
Clouds will increase leading into Saturday morning as a warm front heads toward the region. Showers with a chance of a storm in the northern half of the area Saturday morning. Any rainfall Saturday morning should clear up in time for the afternoon hours. Highs on Saturday in the upper 60s to low to mid 70s.
Summer-like weather Sunday into Monday. Mostly sunny Sunday, with highs rising into the upper 70s to low 80s. Record highs might be possible on Monday, with more sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 70s to low to mid 80s. The record high for Wausau on Monday is 84°, set in 1953. Staying dry and still warm on Tuesday with a partly cloudy sky. Highs in the upper 70s.
The next weather maker will be a cold front that is forecast to arrive on Wednesday. Showers along with a chance of storms as the front rolls through into Wednesday night.
