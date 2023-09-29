2 Minocqua area schools placed on lockdown while police investigate possible threat

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WSAW) - Two Minocqua area schools were placed on lockdown Friday morning as police investigated a possible threat involving a gun.

On Friday morning, Minocqua police were called to the MHLT Elementary School for a report of a student who was possibly in possession of a gun. It was reported the student had posted a video of a gun on Snapchat the night before. The student was also said to have made what law enforcement described as concerning statements. The school was placed on lockdown while police investigated. School officials located the student and law enforcement assisted in searching the student’s belongings. They found two knives but no guns.

Police interviewed the student to determine the credibility of the potential threat. During that interview, a student who attends Lakeland Union High School was implicated. LUHS officials were notified and that school was placed on lockdown as well.

Police searched the MLTH school grounds and found no weapons. They contacted the parent of the MLTH student and verified no weapons were missing from the parent’s inventory.

After interviewing both students, police determined there was no threat to either school and daily school activities have resumed.

During the investigation, police learned of additional information regarding a separate incident with a student at AVW Elementary School. That incident is being investigated by the Vilas County Sheriff’s Office.

The Minocqua Police Department is working with MHLT school officials to bring the investigation to a close.

