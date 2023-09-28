News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Wisconsin Supreme Court won’t hear longshot case trying to head off impeachment

By Scott Bauer
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court has rejected a lawsuit seeking an order blocking any attempt from the state Legislature to impeach Justice Janet Protasiewicz, a new member of the court whose victory this spring tilted control of the court in favor of liberals.

The court decided Tuesday not to hear the lawsuit, issuing the order without comment. Protasiewicz did not participate in the decision.

Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has raised the possibility of impeaching Protasiewicz if she does not recuse from hearing a pair of redistricting lawsuits. Protasiewicz has not decided whether to recuse, and the court has also not ruled on whether it will hear the cases.

Republicans are worried that the liberal-controlled court will order that GOP-drawn maps that have solidified their majorities over the past 12 years must be redrawn. They contend Protasiewicz can’t fairly hear the cases because she called the maps “rigged” and “unfair” during her campaign.

The lawsuit, filed by former liberal Supreme Court candidate Tim Burns, argued that proceeding with impeachment would violate the constitutional rights of voters who elected Protasiewicz. It also argued that the reasons given by lawmakers for considering impeachment do not meet the constitutional requirements. The Wisconsin Constitution limits impeachment only to those who have engaged in corrupt conduct in office or committed crimes.

The lawsuit asked that the court order the Legislature not to proceed with impeachment against any justices without a ruling by a majority of the court that the constitutional standards for impeachment have been met.

Burns said in an email Thursday that he did not plan to pursue the lawsuit in lower court.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 woman killed in Taylor County.
1 dead, 2 injured in rollover crash in Taylor County
The movie called 'One by One' filmed some of its scenes at a funeral home in Marshfield.
A touch of Hollywood comes to Marshfield
Here’s how to watch the Packers vs. Lions game on Thursday night
A new service in Stevens Point is taking travel out of the patient’s equation in accessing...
New service brings the walk-in clinic to you, breaking barriers to health care
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard brings the ball up against the New York Knicks...
REPORT: Bucks acquire star Damian Lillard in blockbuster trade

Latest News

FILE - Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Democratic-supported Janet Protasiewicz participates...
Why Wisconsin Republicans are talking about impeaching a new state Supreme Court justice
FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Moms for Liberty meeting in...
Trump says he will skip GOP presidential primary debates
Sen. Tomczyk Wausau Pilot
Senate Democratic Committee calls on Republican Sen. Cory Tomczyk to resign following lawsuit appeal
The debate will be held Wednesday, August 23 in Milwaukee
How the RNC decides who is invited to the first Presidential Primary Debate
Voters Tuesday will have the opportunity to reconsider their choice for board supervisor, with...
Taylor County voters ask for recall election, polls open Tuesday