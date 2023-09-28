Wausau Curling Club prepares for 104th season: Turning concrete into an ice rink

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As the Wisconsin air ushers in another winter, the Wausau Curling Club is brushing up on its 104th season of the sport. All one needs is a stone, a broom and a pristine sheet of ice. While ice is abundant in Wisconsin, creating an indoor ice rink is no small feat.

Volunteers at the Wausau Curling Club took on the process every day, methodically laying down thin layers of water. They allow the water to freeze and then repeat the cycle.

Jim Force, a member of the Wausau Curling Club Board, explained the process.

“It takes us about a month- four to five weeks to get the ice laid and painted and marked and pebbled on the surface and ready to curl,” he said.

Once the foundation is established, volunteers paint the ice a bright white.

“The white gives it a good background color. Because on top of the white, we’ll be painting our red and blue circles or targets,” Force said.

Curling’s roots in Wausau date back to the early 1900s when competitors slid rocks across the frozen Wisconsin River, tennis courts and ice ponds. Over the years, the sport has evolved significantly.

“We have curling families, so in other words, parents and their children, and then maybe their children, several generations that curl. We just do it because we love the game. It’s a tremendous competitive game,” emphasized Jim Force.

The official start of the curling season is set for October 12th, when club members will gather for the “First Rock” event, kicking off months of exciting competition. However, the Wausau Curling Club is about more than just ice and rocks.

League play is slated to begin officially in late Oct. and will run through the first week of March, promising an exhilarating season filled with skill, tradition, and the enduring spirit of sportsmanship

“It’s a game where nobody gets upset. Everybody is friendly. We always shake hands before we start. We always shake hands at the end of the game no matter who wins,” Force said.

