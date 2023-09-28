News and First Alert Weather App
Three brothers who served in the Vietnam War waited to go on the Honor Flight together

Three veteran brothers at WWII Memorial
Three veteran brothers at WWII Memorial
By Emily Zaal
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WASHINGTON D.C. (WSAW) - Some veterans want and need to talk about what happened during the war, but everyone handles what they experienced in a very different way. For one set of brothers who went on the 45th Never Forgotten Honor Flight Monday, they’d rather not share what they went through. They are happy, however, sharing this Honor Flight experience with one another.

Norm and Eugene Barber and Richard Barbetti, served in the Army during the Vietnam War. During the Never Forgotten Honor Flight, people would ask the brothers what they did during their time in the service.

“We don’t even tell each other most of the time,” said Norm. “I would say 99 percent of the time we wouldn’t cover it,” added Richard.

The brothers waited three years to get on this Honor Flight, and they timed it just right, so they could all go and experience it together.

“It’s been really interesting, and a good thing to see and share with your brothers,” said Richard.

Norm was stationed in France, Eugene in Germany, and Richard in the United States. During their time serving, they barely saw each other.

“Never,” said Richard. “Well, actually one time. I drove over to Germany and saw him. I couldn’t leave the base because I was only there for a week. So I went out to the bars and left him home,” said Norm.

One thing two of the brothers remember very distinctly is how long they were in service.

“Two years, 11 months, and 27 days,” said Eugene. “Two years 9 months, and 6 days, early out for college,” said Norm.

While the brothers don’t feel comfortable sharing the difficulties they went through during the war, their time on the Honor Flight has been positive.

“This is a very well-organized thing. Everything went smooth,” said Norm.

The brothers say they’ve made friends on this trip who they hope to continue to stay in touch with when they get back to Wisconsin.

“It’s nice for us to do it because now we have closure to a part of our lives that went downhill when we came back,” said Richard.

Norm recommends any veteran who hasn’t signed up yet for the Honor Flight, do so. He says it’s definitely worth it.

