News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Packers placing Bakhtiari on Injured Reserve

David Bakhtiari sits out in Atlanta
David Bakhtiari sits out in Atlanta(STATION)
By Ben Helwig
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The injury frustrations for David Bakhtiari appear to continue. The Green Bay Packers are placing the former all-pro tackle on injured reserve, according to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and later confirmed by the team.

Bakhtiari played in the Packers’ season opener at Chicago but has missed the last two games with a lingering knee issue. Bakhtari has now missed 24 games since the initial ACL tear back in late 2020.

The Packers signed Iola native Kristian Welch for the active roster for Thursday’s game against Detroit in a corresponding move.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 woman killed in Taylor County.
1 dead, 2 injured in rollover crash in Taylor County
The movie called 'One by One' filmed some of its scenes at a funeral home in Marshfield.
A touch of Hollywood comes to Marshfield
Here’s how to watch the Packers vs. Lions game on Thursday night
A new service in Stevens Point is taking travel out of the patient’s equation in accessing...
New service brings the walk-in clinic to you, breaking barriers to health care
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard brings the ball up against the New York Knicks...
REPORT: Bucks acquire star Damian Lillard in blockbuster trade

Latest News

According to Wausau Curling Club, curling origins trace back to the 1500s where players...
Wausau Curling Club prepares for 104th season: Turning concrete into an ice rink
In 11 seasons with the Trailblazers, Lillard averaged 25.2 points per game, including 32.2 last...
Bucks acquire Damian Lillard in 3-team trade
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard brings the ball up against the New York Knicks...
REPORT: Bucks acquire star Damian Lillard in blockbuster trade
Milwaukee Brewers' Joel Payamps celebrates with teammates after clinching the National League...
Brewers take home 2023 NL Central crown after Cubs blow 6-0 lead