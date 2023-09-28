Packers placing Bakhtiari on Injured Reserve

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The injury frustrations for David Bakhtiari appear to continue. The Green Bay Packers are placing the former all-pro tackle on injured reserve, according to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and later confirmed by the team.

The #Packers are placing All-Pro LT David Bakhtiari on Injured Reserve, knocking him out at least the next four games, per me and @TomPelissero. But given his knee situation, it’s unclear when or if Bakhtiari will return this season. pic.twitter.com/l6A2iDAE3N — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 28, 2023

Bakhtiari played in the Packers’ season opener at Chicago but has missed the last two games with a lingering knee issue. Bakhtari has now missed 24 games since the initial ACL tear back in late 2020.

The Packers signed Iola native Kristian Welch for the active roster for Thursday’s game against Detroit in a corresponding move.

