Registration open for Marathon County Pinewood Derby

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Kids can get creative and design a car for the upcoming Pinewood Derby. The race will be held on November 4 at the Wausau Boys and Girls Club.

Participants can participate in a build-day on October 9 and 16 at the UW Extension Office Marathon County.

Heather Schlesser from UW-Extension Marathon County stopped by Sunrise 7 Thursday morning to share more about the upcoming event.

