News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Registration open for Marathon County Pinewood Derby

By Erinn Taylor
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Kids can get creative and design a car for the upcoming Pinewood Derby. The race will be held on November 4 at the Wausau Boys and Girls Club.

Participants can participate in a build-day on October 9 and 16 at the UW Extension Office Marathon County.

Heather Schlesser from UW-Extension Marathon County stopped by Sunrise 7 Thursday morning to share more about the upcoming event.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 woman killed in Taylor County.
1 dead, 2 injured in rollover crash in Taylor County
The movie called 'One by One' filmed some of its scenes at a funeral home in Marshfield.
A touch of Hollywood comes to Marshfield
Here’s how to watch the Packers vs. Lions game on Thursday night
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard brings the ball up against the New York Knicks...
REPORT: Bucks acquire star Damian Lillard in blockbuster trade
Milwaukee Brewers' Joel Payamps celebrates with teammates after clinching the National League...
Brewers take home 2023 NL Central crown after Cubs blow 6-0 lead

Latest News

Center Stage free Fall show pt. 2 - 09.28.2023
Center Stage free Fall show pt. 1 - 09.28.2023
Pinewood Derby on Nov. 4 interview - 09.28.2023
Mostly cloudy with highs mid to upper 60s Thursday afternoon
First Alert Weather: Gloominess remains Thursday, improving & warming over the weekend