Packers sign Iola native Kristian Welch to active roster

Welch played in 43 regular season games with the Baltimore Ravens.
By Ben Helwig
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Iola native Kristian Welch will get his shot at Lambeau Field. The Packers signed Welch to their active roster Thursday and will make his team debut Thursday at Lambeau against the Lions, just 60 miles from where he grew up.

Welch signed with the Packers’ practice squad back in training camp after spending the first three seasons of his NFL career with the Ravens. The Iowa grad appeared in 43 games with Baltimore, recording 16 special teams tackles.

Welch will wear number 54 for the Packers in his Green Bay debut.

Sports director Noah Manderfeld spoke with Welch earlier this month about what it would mean to him to play for his home-state team.

