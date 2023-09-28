News and First Alert Weather App
One person dead in single-vehicle crash near Marathon

By Desiree Fischer
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOWN OF MARATHON, Wis. (WSAW) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash near Marathon Wednesday night.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. near the intersection of Cty Hwy B and Four Mile Rd in the Town of Marathon. The driver was the only person in the vehicle. Their name is being withheld pending notification of the family.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the crash. They were assisted on the scene by the Wisconsin State Patrol, SAFER Fire and EMS, the Marathon County Medical Examiner’s Office and WPS.

No other information is being released at this time.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

