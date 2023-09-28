New service brings the walk-in clinic to you, breaking barriers to health care

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Getting health care, especially in rural Wisconsin, is a challenge for a variety of reasons. Countless studies continue to show people in rural areas have to drive long distances to access care. There are shortages in medical staff, so it can also be difficult to get appointments, especially for specialized care that may not be available in the region.

For those who do not have a car, or a driver license, or maybe it is not safe for them to drive, getting to a doctor’s appointment can become tricky. The Urban Institute recently released a study this spring finding that 5% of nonelderly adults in America go without health care due to transportation barriers. It also found that those who did not have access to a car but had access to public transportation were less likely to skip medical appointments. These types of barriers were more common for low-income families. In rural Wisconsin, nearly one in 10 people live in poverty.

A Wisconsin transportation survey conducted through the Survival Coalition of Wisconsin Disability Organizations in 2018 asked 500 people with disabilities, older adults, and their families about their regular transportation. It found about 45% of those surveyed said they cannot get where they need to go half the time. About three in five people said it limited their access to medical care.

Looking at adults 70 and older around the country, a study published in JAMA Internal Medicine in 2021 found the number of older adults who were homebound increased between 2011 and 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. About 13% of adults age 70 and older in the U.S., or 4.2 million people, are considered homebound.

Then, there are people who have to travel long distances to appointments, cannot get off work, or cannot find child care for their kids. These can also be barriers for people to get to appointments. Then add the fact that nearly all of north central Wisconsin is seeing a shortage in primary care providers as the state sees an increased demand for medical services.

Now, a new service in Stevens Point is taking travel out of the patient’s equation. DispatchHealth formed its central Wisconsin location last summer. In general terms, it services people in Marathon, Portage, and Wood counties, but it has a map laying out its service area.

“We pack up the emergency room and urgent care and bring it to the comfort of their own home,” Christie Hanke, a nurse practitioner with DispatchHealth pitched.

“In theory, we are able to reach those people who have access issues, people that have problems getting out and about,” Jon Small, the Stevens Point market manager added.

All it takes is a call to the service, a booking online, or a referral through a doctor to make an appointment; DispatchHealth partners with Marshfield Clinic Health System. Patients will go through a screening questionnaire to be sure that the care they are seeking is appropriate for their services. If approved, they put the patient into the schedule with a location, and then a medical team heads to that patient.

“We’re going to send a nurse practitioner or physician’s assistant that we call APPS. And then they’re going to come out with a DHMT, so a lot of EMS, medical assistants, trained personnel, all are trained in urgent care, emergency medicine, hospitalist internal medicine, and they’re going to come out and they’re going to give you that innovative high-quality care, right at that comfort of your home,” Small explained.

They can care for patients 3 months and older. They said the types of care they can perform are the same types of care people would be seeking at a walk-in clinic or urgent care setting. They can even do some lab work in the field within minutes or have it sent out to be completed.

“We have the capabilities of delivering high-tech, medical care with oral medications, IV medications, IV fluids, we can do blood at the bedside POC testing, such as rapid strep throat, influenza testing, pregnancy testing EKGs. A lot of high-tech quality care, as long as it is not life or limb-threatening because that deserves to be seen immediately,” Hanke noted.

She said patients respond well in their home environment.

“I find that patients are more relaxed in their own home, especially children, I’ve noticed that they’re happy to see me,” she observed. “They’re not crying, kicking, screaming, they’re showing me their pets their toys. And to be honest, I haven’t had one cry yet, with doing all the procedures that we have to do to children.”

“I’m a father of two, I don’t want to take all my kids out, take them into an urgent care, and try to entertain them for a few hours. No, let’s come see you,” Small encouraged. “Everybody has their blankies they have their stuffies they can be watching Blippi or Bluey, whatever, while we take care of them.”

“They’re more relaxed,” Hanke said of adults too. “We get to spend more quality time with them. It’s not rushed. They haven’t waited in a waiting room for several hours. It’s, it’s a lot easier care for them. And especially when they don’t feel like going out because they don’t feel well.”

Both Hanke and Small expressed frustration with health care in their past careers. They did not feel like they were able to provide the level of care each patient deserved. Then, this model of care became available in central Wisconsin.

“It really aligned with what I wanted to do, because I feel that all patients, all realms deserve high-quality care,” Hanke expressed.

“I saw a lot of COVID,” noted Small. “I was an ICU nurse prior to this, but, you know, we can get to those patients before they need to get to the hospital.”

“And not see them waiting for hours and hours in other facilities, I could do it on their time in their own home,” added Hanke.

It is something the founders felt in 2013.

“(It) started back in Denver, Colorado with an ER physician who just was like yeah, the system is not as good as it could be,” Small explained. “So started out really started chasing ambulances in the Denver area and started seeing rewards from financially patient experiences and we’ve got some of those frequent fliers as we like to call them out of the ER. We’re able to see him at home. Patients in nursing homes, we were able to get them right there where, logistically, trying to get a patient out of a nursing home either an ambulance or a med van, and getting them to where they need to be and then getting them back, it takes a lot. So, for us to be able to go there get them seen sooner we can possibly even save any, you know, hospital admissions and keep them in those homes, keep them in your own home. My bed is one of my favorite spots. I like being comfortable there, so doesn’t everybody else have that luxury?”

The service has been able to reduce the volume of frequent callers of 911 who need urgent care, not emergency care, or who do not know how else to access health care. By going into homes, they can also assess whether patients are taking medications correctly or most effectively. They can see if there are any other barriers for that patient to be healthy, like lack of food or lack of power, and then connect them to community services and resources that can get those basic needs met.

DispatchHealth takes most insurance and is charged similarly to if someone were to go to an urgent care center or walk-in clinic. It also has a cash-pay option for those without insurance. They said not having the brick-and-mortar clinic, just a small office for supplies and a car saves on the overhead costs of care.

The number to call to book an appointment is 715-280-9178.

