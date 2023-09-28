First Alert Weather: Gloominess remains Thursday, improving & warming over the weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Weather conditions starting to make improvements Thursday and into the weekend. Likely safe to put away the rain gear Thursday as rain chances continue to decrease. This weekend will feature another round for a summer-like warm up.

A break from the rain Thursday with sun and clouds on Friday and over the weekend with a big warm up (WSAW)

Misty to start off Thursday morning under cloudy skies. Patchy drizzle or mist will be possible for the morning with some partial cloud clearing during the afternoon. High temperatures remain seasonable, mid to upper 60s. Clouds will begin to clear out during the overnight hours into Friday morning. This could set the region up for patchy dense fog to develop over much of North Central Wisconsin. Be aware of reduced visibility during Friday morning commute.

Mostly cloudy with highs mid to upper 60s Thursday afternoon (WSAW)

After a foggy start to Friday, sunshine finally makes a return. Expect a sun and cloud mixture with highs warmer, turning above normal in the low 70s. Scattered rain over Northwestern Wisconsin Friday night into Saturday morning. Some light scattered rainfall could track into portions of the Northwoods and Central Wisconsin early Saturday.

Light and scattered rainfall early Saturday (WSAW)

Rainfall shouldn’t hang around for long, as sun and clouds are expected for much of the daytime hours. Highs will be much warmer. Temperatures will make a run towards the upper 70s.

Highs upper 70s to low 80s this weekend. Very warm for the start of October. (WSAW)

The 1st day of October is on Sunday, but weather conditions sure won’t feel like it. Highs near 80 for the afternoon with additional sun and clouds. Unseasonably warm weather will continue through the first half of the upcoming work week.

Highs upper 70s to low 80s this weekend through the start of next work week (WSAW)

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.