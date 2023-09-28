Creating opportunities for people to live as independently as possible, reducing hospitalizations

DORCHESTER, Wis. (WSAW) - Many people who frequently call 911 are those with chronic health conditions, particularly older adults who may need a little extra support managing those conditions. That can mean families having difficult conversations about how their care is managed. Another local program is working to make those conversations and compromises a little easier.

Larry G. Neuenfeldt, 88, from Dorchester was on the other end of several tough conversations with his kids.

“You know, when I was in the hospital, with three strokes that’s 15-16 years ago. She said I’m going to have to go to the nursing home. I said, ‘I have to go home first and get some different clothes.’ She knew what I meant. You weren’t going home at all.”

He would do just about anything to avoid going to a nursing home. He has lived on his family’s farm since he was 2.

“He just had a little trailer and he had the wood heat which was very scary,” his daughter, Linda Pempek described.

“I don’t know why it was scary,” Neuenfeldt interrupted. “I was born and raised on wood heat.”

“I know,” Pempek sighed.

He would get his water from the barn. He did not mind doing that, but being in his upper 80s and developing health conditions, Pempek and her siblings had concerns.

“That he had running water, that he was getting fed and, you know, having social interactions,” she listed.

They tried looking at assisted living facilities and nursing homes, but he was not accepting of any of them.

“I went in the front door, right out the back door,” he laughed.

They looked at all the options they had, which included Security Health Plan’s case management program. Pempek said there was no way her father would be able to continue to live in his trailer, but he could still live independently in an apartment in town if he joined this program.

“It took a while to convince him that you know he needed,” Pempek began until Neuenfeldt interrupted.

“Oh, they ain’t got me convinced yet.”

“I know,” Pempek sighed.

That is where registered nurse and case manager, Jennifer Nelson, comes in.

“I come to their home at least once a year and I try to identify their needs, if they have any. Just get a good history of their health conditions, get a good medication history, and provide any education that they may need.”

She has about 180 members on her caseload who she meets with annually and then calls as much or as little as they want her to call. That includes following up with members after any hospitalizations.

“I think it’s so easy for patients, or anybody, to go to the hospital and then they tell you all this stuff,” Pempek said. “And then by the time you get home, it’s like what was I supposed to do now? And of course, they give you all this to read, right? Well, my dad’s illiterate.”

Nurses like Nelson help them get through that discharge paperwork, the instructions doctors give, and the medications they are prescribed and how to take them.

While she’s at the member’s home, she is also able to check for any other problems like fall hazards, whether basic needs are not being met, and whether that member has enough support to live independently.

The program is free for Security Health Plan members utilizing Medicare or Medicaid services.

