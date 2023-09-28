CenterStage Band and Showchoir annual free fall show begins Thursday night in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Three nights this week, the CenterStage Band and Show Choir will present their annual free fall show at The Grand Theater, and it starts Thursday with a night that will take you back to the seventies.

This group of musicians from the Wausau area perform in multiple shows and events throughout the year. Established in 2006 after separating from Wausau Insurance Music Society, their first show was in 2007. The show choir puts on a fall show every year. They even go out into the community to sing during the holiday season. Some of the places include assisted living facilities, nursing homes, and numerous sporting events.

“CenterStage really believes that live performance should be accessible for everybody, theater shouldn’t be a luxury, but we wanted everyone to feel like they could come and enjoy just a little entertainment, a little joy, because that’s really our mission is to spread happiness in our community,” said Jenna Diedrich, Performer and Board President for CenterStage Band and Show Choir.

Diedrich started performing when she was six years old in a little community theatre in northern Wisconsin, and that is when she knew she loved the business. She credits her mom for her love of performing. Her mom was a member of CenterStage first, and Jenna helped her practice choreography for her shows. When the group needed help backstage, Jenna got involved right away. When backstage was not enough for her, she decided to join as a performer.

“I think my favorite part is just knowing that when I am on stage, it is my most authentic self. It is so much fun. You’re with the best people. And there’s so much talent in this group. It’s just so great to have an opportunity to be with them in a situation that you may not normally get to be with them,” said Diedrich.

Another one of Jenna’s favorite memories was getting to perform with her mother in a show in 2014. Although Jenna’s mom no longer performs, she never misses a show. The fall show will include different musical numbers from the decade, including some Broadway hits. Other music includes songs by artists like Fleetwood Mac, Space Odyssey, Kansas, Queen, and everything in between.

You can catch the show Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night at the Grand Theater in Wausau. If you haven’t got your tickets yet, they will be available at the door. Just go to The Great Hall Ticket Booth. All the performances are free and begin at 7 p.m.

The Grand Theater is located at 401 N 4th St, Wausau, WI 54403.

