News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

3-year-old dead, man injured after shooting in Cleveland, Ohio, neighborhood

Cleveland police said a 3-year-old child was killed and a man was injured in a shooting Thursday. (WOIO)
By Avery Williams and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb confirmed a child was shot and killed Thursday in the city’s Stockyards neighborhood.

Cleveland police said a 3-year-old boy was inside a car with his mother and 11-month-old sibling around 2:20 p.m. in the neighborhood when shots rang out.

A man was standing outside the car. The 3-year-old and man were both shot, according to police.

Cleveland first responders took the victims to a hospital, where police said the child died.

The man’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

Persons of interest have been detained in connection with the shooting, according to police.

Investigators are still searching for additional persons of interest.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 woman killed in Taylor County.
1 dead, 2 injured in rollover crash in Taylor County
The movie called 'One by One' filmed some of its scenes at a funeral home in Marshfield.
A touch of Hollywood comes to Marshfield
Here’s how to watch the Packers vs. Lions game on Thursday night
A new service in Stevens Point is taking travel out of the patient’s equation in accessing...
New service brings the walk-in clinic to you, breaking barriers to health care
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard brings the ball up against the New York Knicks...
REPORT: Bucks acquire star Damian Lillard in blockbuster trade

Latest News

Pava LaPere, 26, had suffered from blunt force trauma, police said.
Man arrested in killing of Baltimore tech entrepreneur Pava LaPere was released from prison in 2022
California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at the Presidio Tunnel Tops before the signing of a new...
New California law raises minimum wage for fast food workers to $20 per hour, among nation’s highest
Ernest Burbage, 38, of Johns Island, South Carolina, was found dead following the shooting of...
Suspect killed K-9 before being fatally shot during manhunt, South Carolina agents say
7 Investigates - EMS: Urgency vs. Emergency
Deciding the right time for older adults to move into care facilities