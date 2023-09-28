News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

$20K worth of left shoes stolen from vintage clothing shop, officials say

Three people are caught on camera breaking into Exclusive Hype in downtown Lincoln and stealing $20,000 worth of shoes and apparel. (Source: Lincoln Crime Stoppers)
By Bryan Shawver and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) – Authorities are investigating the theft of $20,000 worth of the left shoes from a vintage designer clothing and sneaker shop in Nebraska.

Surveillance video released by Lincoln Crime Stoppers shows one of three people slip through security bars into Exclusive Hype after smashing the store’s window.

They first tried to pull off the building’s door with a vehicle but were unsuccessful, according to Lincoln Crime Stoppers.

Officials said the trio was able to get away with $20,000 worth of the left shoes of sneaker pairs, as the right shoes are stored in another room of the building.

The video also shows them stealing apparel from the store.

Copyright 2023 KOLN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 woman killed in Taylor County.
1 dead, 2 injured in rollover crash in Taylor County
The movie called 'One by One' filmed some of its scenes at a funeral home in Marshfield.
A touch of Hollywood comes to Marshfield
Here’s how to watch the Packers vs. Lions game on Thursday night
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard brings the ball up against the New York Knicks...
REPORT: Bucks acquire star Damian Lillard in blockbuster trade
Milwaukee Brewers' Joel Payamps celebrates with teammates after clinching the National League...
Brewers take home 2023 NL Central crown after Cubs blow 6-0 lead

Latest News

Lots of clouds with spotty showers and drizzle this afternoon. Areas of fog develops tonight,...
First Alert Weather: Thursday Afternoon Forecast
A George Washington University Law School professor said the House has passed the threshold for...
House oversight hearing: Threshold for impeachment inquiry
FILE - House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., walks to the chamber for procedural votes to...
McCarthy rejects Senate spending bill while scrambling for a House plan that averts a shutdown
California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at the Presidio Tunnel Tops before the signing of a new...
California governor signs law to raise minimum wage for fast food workers to $20 per hour
Remains of missing mom Suzanne Morphew were found 30 minutes away from her home three years...
Suzanne Morphew's remains found after 3 years