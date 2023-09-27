Vietnam Veteran tells his story as 45th Honor Flight returns to Wisconsin

WASHINGTON D.C. (WSAW) - It truly is a trip of a lifetime. On Monday, the 45th “Never Forgotten Herbert A. Haydock Memorial Honor Flight” soared through the sky to Washington D.C. with over 100 veterans, 102 of whom served during the Vietnam Era, and four during Korea.

The flight consisted of lots of laughs and many military-related jokes, but most importantly there was time for reflection, healing, and remembering those who didn’t make it through the war.

Doug Deuel holds three names close to his heart from the war. Finally, after 55 years, he’s able to feel close to them again at the Vietnam Memorial. The first person was a pilot who was shot down in 1968. The second man was from Doug’s hometown in Thorp. He was a medic and was killed while trying to save people. The third was Bob Sas.

“He gave his life for me. He went on a mission I was supposed to go on, and he said he would go on that for me. I went on a different mission and found out the next day he was killed. He was gone forever. He saved my life,” said Doug.

Robert L. Sas, also known as Bob, was killed on November 24, 1967 in South Vietnam.

“I don’t carry his name with me, because it’s always up here with me. Every day his name is with me,” said Doug.

Bob is remembered by Doug as being a goofball. Even though Doug says he will hold this guilt with him forever, he’s so thankful to be able to be with his beautiful wife, two daughters, and grandkids.

“He’s 76 years old. Ever since he’s been 18 years old, he’s lived with this,” said Doug’s daughter Jennifer Hale.

It’s Doug’s, and his daughter’s, first time ever in Washington D.C.

“It was very impactful, and I will never ever forget this. For my whole entire life,” Jennifer said.

This flight is crucial. Not only to Doug but to every veteran who didn’t get a welcome home.

“The first time I got a thank you for my service was 10 years ago about,” said Doug.

This was their chance to feel appreciated for their service.

“This is real and it hurts — it really does,” Doug said.

