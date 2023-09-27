A touch of Hollywood comes to Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield isn’t the first place that comes to mind when you think Hollywood. But it’s the backdrop for a new movie called ‘One by One.’

“Just exciting to be apart of this we are blessed and we’re thankful,” said Greg Jackan.

Jackan is the owner of Rembs Funeral Home in Marshfield. His friendship with the director of the film landed not only his business in the movie, but himself.

“We have known the Zambo’s for a while. Their daughter and our daughter were friends in college,” said Jackan.

Steven Zambo is the director and owner of Salty Earth Pictures. The non-profit movie studio is located in Fort Atkinson. It’s more than 30,000 foot studio is home to other productions. ‘One by One’ is it’s 9th feature film.

“This has been such a unique story from the very beginning, we feel so blessed to be telling it and even when the actors read the scripts, we think when the movie gets out it will change a lot of people’s lives,” said Zambo.

The movie is based on the true life story of David Rosenau, who started his life as a morticians apprentice, then became an undercover narcotics officer, then became a pastor. The role of David is played by Lance Brown from Branson, Missouri.

“The heart of his story is reaching the lost, ‘one by one’ that every person counts. That’s the only reason I’m here,” said Brown.

“It’s wonderful we can make an impact and it’s a wonderful Christian movie,” said Jackan.

The movie crew has been shooting for about three weeks. But Wisconsin isn’t the only focus. Twelve states are represented throughout the film, including North Carolina, Missouri and California.

“We have been doing 10-11 hour days. Scenes, and driving here, driving their. We are going all out. I really feel like this movie is going to have a big impact on people’s lives and whatever it takes to do that we are all in,” said Brown.

The movie is expected to be completed by next fall.

