News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

REPORT: Bucks acquire star Damian Lillard in blockbuster trade

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard brings the ball up against the New York Knicks...
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard brings the ball up against the New York Knicks during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Tuesday, March 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)(Craig Mitchelldyer | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Bucks have traded for star guard Damian Lillard from the Portland Trailblazers in a 3-team trade with the Phoenix Suns, according to multiple reports.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Bucks traded Jrue Holiday to the Trailblazers as part of the deal. The exact deal is unknown at this time.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, The Bucks traded Jrue Holiday to the Suns and Grayson Allen to the Trailblazers. They also gave up a 2029 first-round draft pick and a pick swap.

Damian Lillard is widely regarded as one of the best scorers in the NBA. In 11 seasons with the Trailblazers, Lillard has averaged 25.2 points per game, including 32.2 last season. Lillard will pair up with Giannis, who has said numerous times this offseason that he would like to win more championships or he would consider leaving Milwaukee.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 woman killed in Taylor County.
1 dead, 2 injured in rollover crash in Taylor County
Taylor Schabusiness wore a spit hood in Brown County court when she was sentenced for murdering...
Taylor Schabusiness gets life without parole for murder, dismemberment
“Senseless conversation” among students forces Humke Elementary to evacuate
Crews respond to fire in downtown Stevens Point
Cause of fire at Stevens Point business under investigation
The movie called 'One by One' filmed some of its scenes at a funeral home in Marshfield.
A touch of Hollywood comes to Marshfield

Latest News

Milwaukee Brewers' Joel Payamps celebrates with teammates after clinching the National League...
Brewers take home 2023 NL Central crown after Cubs blow 6-0 lead
Green Bay Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon (25) in action during an NFL football game between...
Keisean Nixon doing it all to become a key weapon for the Packers
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) during an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 1,...
Packers face early season heat with Thursday night matchup vs. Lions
Hello, My Name Is: London Metropulos
Hello, My Name Is: London Metropulos