REPORT: Bucks acquire star Damian Lillard in blockbuster trade

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Bucks have traded for star guard Damian Lillard from the Portland Trailblazers in a 3-team trade with the Phoenix Suns, according to multiple reports.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Bucks traded Jrue Holiday to the Trailblazers as part of the deal. The exact deal is unknown at this time.

BREAKING: The Portland Trail Blazers are trading guard Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/FRgQyDVjQG — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 27, 2023

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, The Bucks traded Jrue Holiday to the Suns and Grayson Allen to the Trailblazers. They also gave up a 2029 first-round draft pick and a pick swap.

Full trade, per sources:



- Bucks: Damian Lillard

- Blazers: Jrue Holiday, Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara, 2029 first-round Bucks pick and Bucks pick swap

- Suns: Jusuf Nurkic, Nassir Little, Keon Johnson, Grayson Allen https://t.co/56I888abMs — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 27, 2023

Damian Lillard is widely regarded as one of the best scorers in the NBA. In 11 seasons with the Trailblazers, Lillard has averaged 25.2 points per game, including 32.2 last season. Lillard will pair up with Giannis, who has said numerous times this offseason that he would like to win more championships or he would consider leaving Milwaukee.

