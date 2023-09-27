Packers face early season heat with Thursday night matchup vs. Lions

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Playing on short rest is never easy, Pair that with the NFC North favorite Detroit Lions coming into town and there is a lot for the Packers to get prepared for this week. The Lions are also no cakewalk either, the Packers have lost their last three games against the NFC North rival.

“We’re right now the two top teams in the north right now,” Jordan Love, on playing the Lions. “It’s definitely going to be a huge game and one that we gotta win.”

“Just knowing what the north means to us, and every team knows what the north means,” says Rahsan Gary, Linebacker. “Every time you have a north opponent, you want to go 1-0 so we’re trying to go 1-0.”

The Packers struggled to do that last season, their playoff hopes were gone after a stunning 20-16 loss to the Lions Week 18. Whether that’s still lingering differs depending on who you talk to.

“That’s last year man,” says Kenny Clark, Defensive Tackle. “Honestly, all that stuff is last year.”

“It’s always the past, but honestly I lost to them twice and the year before they lost to us too,” says Keisean Nixon. “So three in a row, right? This s*** mean something.”

What also complicates this is the short week. The Packers have just three days to get ready for this game

“There’s no time to mess around,” says Josh Myers, Center. “I was in tub. Almost all of us were in the tubs after the game.”

“I just feel like you gotta be a pro and take it all,” says Nixon. “Can’t control when they tell you to play, you just gotta play. The body is hard because you’ve got three or four days. But that fourth day you should be ready.”

