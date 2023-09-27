Next-generation builders receive hands-on experience from current generation

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - There are many different career paths to take that don’t always require a two or four-year degree. On Wednesday, students learned about building careers as part of the Wausau Builders Association’s second annual ‘Build my Future Northcentral Wisconsin.’

The kids received hands-on experience with machinery to learn how the machines work and also get the opportunity to talk with real builders and manufacturers.

“Everybody is looking to hire and there are so many jobs here in Wausau that you don’t need to leave to find a good job,” said Aaron Beyer, chairperson of Build My Future, Wausau Area Builders Association. It may look only look like a bunch of students learning about construction, but there’s way more to the building industry.

“You don’t have to manually lift up the blocks, so using technology to make the jobs easier and you know, less stressful on your body is the wave of the future,” Beyer added.

A career doesn’t exactly mean working as a construction worker. Instead, it’s building the equipment needed in the field. Beyer said, “We’re looking for people to not only run the machines, make the machines, do all of the engineering of the machines.”

One NTC student in attendance actually got his start at this very event.

“Yeah, it was very cool. There were guys just like me standing around here,” said NTC Freshman Jacob Anderson. “They were just very friendly folk and just telling me how they operate.” Now, Jacob is showing the new batch of students what their future could be and sharing why he got involved.

“We have this thing called the ‘Navajo Project’ and it’s a project where we go to New Mexico and Arizona to Navajo Nation and we bring power to people’s homes that never had power before,” Anderson said.

Beyer and Anderson said the kids asked great questions all day and they can see future builders within the group and expect to see even at next year’s event.

