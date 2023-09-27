More communities looking to distinguish urgent care and emergency care through community EMS programs

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Communities around Wisconsin are dealing with staffing shortages in health care and emergency services. It comes when Wisconsin’s population ages and needs more care services. At times, medical issues demand urgency but receive the same level of care as an emergency, bogging down paramedic services and hospitals. This is why communities are increasingly interested in Community Emergency Medical Services programs.

“In 2023, we’ve responded to over 601 calls that have been fall-related,” Wausau Fire Department’s EMS division chief, Jared Thompson stated while at a fall prevention event. “Last year, it was over 800 calls, and it was our primary reason why we were dispatched.”

While falls can be deadly, other times people just need help getting up off the floor. When someone calls 911 for either scenario, they typically get a similar.

“We will send a(n) advanced life support paramedic unit,” Thompson explained. “And if another call comes in, hopefully, we have other units to respond. But if not, then we rely on other agencies.”

They do not want to discourage people from calling 911 in case the fall or medical issue is more serious than they think. However, those urgent, but not emergency calls mean EMS personnel may not immediately be available when they are called for emergencies. It also is not necessarily the appropriate level of care those patients need.

It is part of the reason why communities like Wausau are considering implementing community EMS programs. Wausau and other fire departments in the metro area previously conducted studies about how these programs could work and if they would be helpful to those communities. Wausau’s was conducted while the community focused on helping its unhoused population. Chief Bob Barteck presented the information in more detail at a public safety committee meeting this summer to gauge the committee’s interest. The committee noted it was interested in Barteck forming a proposal.

Working to solve multiple issues

“Community EMS is just a collaboration of services that have a patient-centered focus aimed at identifying specific needs while coordinating with a patient’s care team so that they do receive the most appropriate level of care,” Corey Straubhaar, the Community EMS coordinator for the state under the Wisconsin Department of Health Services said.

Wisconsin passed a law in 2017 defining in statute what those programs can be and allowing DHS to build up the regulatory infrastructure to support them. Last year, DHS established licensing embellishments for appropriate personnel. Many states only offer licensing to personnel like paramedics, but Straubhaar noted Wisconsin is somewhat unique in that licensing embellishment is also offered to emergency medical technicians.

“That’ll help a lot with rural areas and being able to start a program up as well,” he said. Many rural, particularly volunteer EMS departments have difficulty getting people trained to the level of paramedic due to costs, time, and distance to classes, let alone getting enough staff to run those services.

With the formal licensing coming on last year, only eight services in the state have personnel who have the added community EMS embellishment on their license at this point, despite more programs existing. All staff participating in those programs have to have a base paramedic, advanced EMT, or EMT license in order to provide that service before adding the community EMS license embellishment.

Straubhaar’s role is new too. He came into the position in April last year with experience as a community paramedic in La Crosse. He said the variety and creativity between programs around the state is exciting, especially when comparing big cities and small, rural towns.

“The problems that they have are similar, but how they have to approach them are extremely different, given resources and support.”

Straubhaar said the majority of the programs currently in existence in Wisconsin utilize full-time municipal EMS personnel. Some programs are funded in part by department budgets, some receive grants, others rely on Medicare reimbursement, and others are supported by nonprofit entities and foundations. Agencies get call referrals through a variety of places, such as 911 dispatch centers, law enforcement, hospitals, insurance companies, and community groups.

Hospital Readmission Reduction Program

Outside of patients, hospitals and insurance companies benefit greatly from community EMS programs. These types of programs sprung out of a change in the Affordable Care Act in fiscal year 2013 when the federal government implemented the Hospital Readmission Reduction Program. It encourages hospitals to reduce readmittance and improve care, communication, and coordination with patients’ care partners to provide healthier outcomes for patients. It does this by reducing the amount of money certain hospitals get reimbursed for care services if too many Medicare patients return to the hospital within 30 days of their initial visit. The penalty is capped at 3% for each patient.

Congress required MedPAC, the nonpartisan entity charged with advising Congress about Medicare issues, to study the effectiveness of HRRP and found it has been successful in reducing readmission rates.

Hospitals in north central Wisconsin have received penalties over that time. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services publishes the data regularly here, but Kaiser Health News also created an interactive search tool for the data. Most eligible hospitals in the north central Wisconsin region have had penalties of less than a percent. Some had a year or two without penalties. Aspirus Riverview Hospital hit the maximum penalty in 2023.

Merrill’s community paramedic program

“We were seeing patients coming back constantly, and there’s got to be something that we can do to help them,” Jane Bentz, Aspirus Merrill Hospital Foundation Director said.

Aspirus Merrill Hospital, formally Ascension Good Samaritan Hospital, implemented a community paramedic program in 2018 in partnership with the Merrill Fire Department.

“Our focus is kind of more on a community outreach and follow-up,” Dr. Michael Clark, Aspirus EMS Medical Director and Merrill Fire Department Medical Director stated.

Their program targets people with chronic illnesses that can cause people to call 911 multiple times a week and be readmitted to the hospital, specifically chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, congestive heart failure, and pneumonia. These are conditions measured by CMS and others for readmittance. The Wisconsin Hospitals Association’s Check Point service shows the hospital has low readmittance rates for most conditions it tracks, but pneumonia is around the state average.

In 2021, the program added COVID-19 to help with the overflow of patients in the hospital. It recently added diabetes too.

Patients admitted to the hospital with any of those conditions can opt-in to the free service. Off-duty Merrill Fire Department paramedics will schedule visits with the patients in their homes to assess a variety of things such as whether patients are taking their medications properly.

”When you get discharged from the hospital, all you’re thinking about is, ‘I want to go home,’ right? You get home and you look at your medication and you go, ‘I don’t remember how I’m supposed to take this,’ Bentz explained.

The paramedics will provide that information again and make recommendations about how to take medication most effectively. They will also observe whether there are other barriers to patients following their doctor’s recommendations or other risks, such as fall hazards, or lack of food.

“We know that patients with a chronic illness many, many times have to choose between buying food or buying new medication,” Bentz stated. “We try to bridge that gap.”

The paramedic will refer and connect the patient to appropriate resources where necessary. The paramedic can also use the patient’s home to help them understand when their symptoms are serious enough to call 911.

“‘If you can get from here to your mailbox, you’re probably doing pretty good. But if you start noticing that you get short of breath, walking from your living room to your garage, that’s probably a pretty -- you know -- that’s really a short distance. So maybe that’s an early warning sign that you need to see your doctor, come to the emergency department,” Clark gave as an example for COPD and CHF patients.

This program also connects medical records that would otherwise remain isolated between the hospital and EMS.

“Someone might fall multiple times during the month; we get them up, we assess them, we don’t transport them. Their primary care doctor has no visibility to that,” Clark explained.

Through Merrill’s community paramedic program, EMS can access the hospital’s Epic system allowing for both EMS and the medical system to have access to the patient’s history, painting a fuller picture of what is really going on.

“‘You’re diabetic, you say your blood sugars have been doing OK,’” Clark gave as an example conversation, “‘but I see EMS had to come out quite a few times for you. What can we do to help facilitate and support that? So we’re not having to burden EMS to come into your house when your blood sugar is low? Can we adjust your medication so you’re doing better and less risk of harm and progression of your disease?’”

The program aims to provide these assessments before the patient is scheduled to meet with their primary care doctor following their hospital discharge, and once after that primary care appointment.

“If we can catch them when they’re just starting to need that (care) versus when they truly need to be in the emergency department or admitted, that’s how we kind of decrease that emergent 911 call. We can intervene at an earlier point, (and) have the person be not as ill when we’re treating them,” Clark urged.

He said about half of the patients offered the program opt-in for the services. Those who do not want the service say that they are not comfortable having someone come into their home, may not feel they need it, or believe they have enough support at home. Clark explained people seem to be far more trusting and comfortable with the EMS staff compared to a new group of people coming in to assess their home.

“We do find that sometimes being able to pitch it as, ‘Hey, these are the same EMS providers who came to pick you up, you know, when you were admitted to the hospital a couple of days ago.’ So, they already know (them), like, you know, ‘Sorry, that you have laundry laying out, but they already saw your laundry laying out, you know, and they can help do a home assessment for you.’”

Retaining EMS personnel long-term

Since the program is staffed by off-duty EMS personnel, it does not impact the staffing of the fire department. They are, however, still paid through the program, which is funded by Aspirus’ community health dollars. Clark said the program has reduced the number of calls on-duty Merrill Fire Department staff are responding to nonemergency calls.

He noted this type of program is also helpful for keeping EMS personnel in the field. For those who have for decades in this career, outside of taking leadership roles, Clark explained there is no “desk job” equivalent that allows people to work only Monday through Friday during the day.

“This could be something where if someone who’s-- they don’t want to be working 24-hour shifts anymore, they don’t want to be getting up at three in the morning to respond to calls, this is something that they could do during the day. And take your 20 years of experience, and instead of having them kind of move off into a different, you know, affiliated medical realm, we’re keeping them in EMS. And we’re using that knowledge to then be able to provide care and kind of provide another training and job track within the EMS organizations.”

Funding challenges

As Barteck noted in his presentation to the Wausau Public Health & Safety Committee, the financial savings will be seen at the hospitals and by insurance companies. Public departments may see fewer calls they have to respond to, but the overall budget of, say, the fire department will not likely decrease. However, it provides an overall community health benefit and works to support other issues the city is trying to make headway on, such as care for those who are without a home.

If the programs are funded through grants, that means funding is only guaranteed through the grant term.

Clark noted Medicare and other private insurance companies may not reimburse for EMS services because they are typically coded as a transport service or emergency life support, not a preventative medical service. He added, speaking to the same challenges Barteck noted, that community EMS is a preventative funding model. The preventative services have a cost themselves that ultimately can help keep people healthier and out of expensive hospital care.

“If EMS treats someone and releases them, they may not get paid from their insurance company because the payment is tied to the transport,” Clark explained. He added that they are trying to make these challenges known to the federal and state governments with the hope that changes to billing can be made, though he expects that process to be slow to change. “If we can make those changes where we’re providing care in the community, and are reimbursed appropriately for that, they’ll help fund these programs.”

7 Investigates - EMS: Urgency vs. Emergency

