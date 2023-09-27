News and First Alert Weather App
Lead paint removal program to expand in Marathon County

By Alicia Schumacher
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Finance Committee and City Council will apply for funds to address lead paint in homes.

Both the city and Marathon County will partner up in the ‘Lead-Safe Homes Program’ which is currently funded in Wausau to treat homes of children found to have high levels of toxic lead in their blood. Homes that qualify must have been built before 1978, qualify for Medicaid, and be up to date on taxes. Since 2019, the city has removed lead from nine homes.

“We’ve had a couple of homes that we’ve remediated while I’ve been here and those can cost up to $70,000 to remediate,” Mayor Katie Rosenberg said. “So, it’s a really important program that we can be a part of and it really does save babies’ lives.”

They also discussed city employees to receive a pay raise soon. The finance committee unanimously approved a recommendation after a compensation study.

Employees will see a 3% pay increase while salaries will be revisited annually to ensure growth.

