Keisean Nixon doing it all to become a key weapon for the Packers

Green Bay Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon (25) in action during an NFL football game between...
Green Bay Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon (25) in action during an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)(Matt Ludtke | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - When you think you’ve seen it all from Keisean Nixon, you haven’t.

In the 2nd quarter of Sunday’s game, Nixon, a defensive back, played offensive snaps and gained a first down.

”Yeah I hopefully get more,” says Keisean Nixon, Cornerback. “Sure, that was not bad for the first play, right? Yeah, some legendary s***.”

In only a way Keisean Nixon can say, he does it all.

“We’ve had that planned and been waiting to dial it up,’ says Jordan Love, Quarterback. “But I think the more we can get him out there, the more tricks we can do with him.”

“I think I play every phase?” says Nixon. “I mean, you versatile as hell, you know? It’s kinda lit.”

By now we know the bubbly personality that Keisean is and the life he brings a team. He’s impacting games in ways few could’ve imagine before coming to Green Bay this season.

”When I feel like I used to pay for other teams, they try to always keep me like a robot in a shell, stuff like that,” says Nixon. “If you know me, if I can just be myself, I play better honestly.”

Looking at Nixon’s production with the Raiders before Green Bay, he was primarily a special teams only player with few defensive snaps. Last year alone, he recorded an interception and set a career high in tackles. All while playing the role of spark plug in the return game.

“I’m just excited for him, being around him for a long time,” says Rich Bisaccia, Special Teams Coordinator. “That he actually gets to be himself and is appreciated”

Keisean Nixon is feeling as comfortable as he ever has in the NFL. As his production continues to rise to new heights

”It was never the talent,” says Nixon. “They just want to let you do what you do. They didn’t let me ever so happy to be here in a Packers uniform now.”

Bisaccia also cited his relationship with Matt Lafleur as special. Nixon will continue to help out in special teams on kickoffs and punt returns occasionally. Jordan love called him an explosive player on offense

Hello, My Name Is: London Metropulos
