News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Here’s how to watch the Packers vs. Lions game on Thursday night

(MGN)
By Sean White
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - If you plan to watch the Packers take on the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football, you’ll need to rely on streaming platforms to do so.

Just like last year, Amazon Prime Video is the sole streaming provider for Thursday Night Football led by legendary broadcasters Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit. So fans looking to watch the game will need to download Prime Video in order to watch any of the games.

So, where can you watch the Packers on Thursday night?

If you are a current Amazon Prime Video customer, then great news, all you have to do is simply log into your account and watch the game on your TV or mobile device. If you’re not a customer, you can start a 30-day free trial with the option to cancel anytime using your email. Amazon Prime Video is an online app, however, so you will need to have the ability to stream on your TV using a device that has a downloadable app store such as a gaming console or Fire TV stick.

The Packers Radio Network and Packers Mobile App will have the local radio broadcast available while Westwood One Sports will supply the broadcast for national listeners. A list of all radio affiliates to find the right channel for you can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 woman killed in Taylor County.
1 dead, 2 injured in rollover crash in Taylor County
Taylor Schabusiness wore a spit hood in Brown County court when she was sentenced for murdering...
Taylor Schabusiness gets life without parole for murder, dismemberment
“Senseless conversation” among students forces Humke Elementary to evacuate
Crews respond to fire in downtown Stevens Point
Cause of fire at Stevens Point business under investigation
The movie called 'One by One' filmed some of its scenes at a funeral home in Marshfield.
A touch of Hollywood comes to Marshfield

Latest News

Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 3.4 million vehicles due to fire risk and urge owners to park outdoors
DNR issues reminder for hunting and trapping seasons opening in October
FILE - A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates,...
US secures the release of the soldier who crossed into North Korea 2 months ago
Wausau Council addressing lead paint in homes
Lead paint removal program to expand in Marathon County