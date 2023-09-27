News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Halloween spending to reach record high, though there are options to save

(Erin Sullivan)
By Sean White
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSAW) - Halloween spending is expected to reach its highest level, exceeding all other years on record.

According to the National Retail Federation’s annual survey conducted by Prosper Insights & Analytics, 73% of Americans intend to celebrate the spooky season, up from 69% in 2022 and 65% in 2021. The study estimates that consumer spending on Halloween-related items will reach $12.2 billion, exceeding last year’s record of $10.6 billion.

Shoppers should not let those spending numbers frighten away their fun. You can find great deals to celebrate the season at thrift stores and other donation retailers like Goodwill North Central Wisconsin.

“Since 1971, Goodwill NCW has served as the Original Halloween Headquarters for communities across north central Wisconsin,” Kris Rihn Vice President of Retail Operations at Goodwill NCW said. “Once again, we are excited this year to welcome customers looking for one-of-a-kind costumes, new and used accessories, and unique festive fall décor.”

According to the NRF study, 50% of Americans plan to dress in costume this year. Top costumes for kids in order of popularity include Spiderman, their favorite princess, a ghost, a superhero, and a witch. Top costumes for adults include a witch, vampire, Barbie, Batman, and a cat.

Goodwill NCW store sales support the nonprofit’s mission of Elevating People by Eliminating Barriers to Employment. On average, 90 cents of every dollar in-store sales is reinvested back into local communities to provide pathways that lead to sustained employment and improved financial stability.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 woman killed in Taylor County.
1 dead, 2 injured in rollover crash in Taylor County
Taylor Schabusiness wore a spit hood in Brown County court when she was sentenced for murdering...
Taylor Schabusiness gets life without parole for murder, dismemberment
“Senseless conversation” among students forces Humke Elementary to evacuate
Crews respond to fire in downtown Stevens Point
Cause of fire at Stevens Point business under investigation
The movie called 'One by One' filmed some of its scenes at a funeral home in Marshfield.
A touch of Hollywood comes to Marshfield

Latest News

Wausau Council addressing lead paint in homes
Lead paint removal program to expand in Marathon County
How to watch the 2nd Republican debate tonight
FILE - A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates,...
US secures the release of the soldier who crossed into North Korea 2 months ago
Owner Roy Romano opened the restaurant in September 2008 in Rib Mountain
Celebrate 15 years of El Tequila Salsa with free tacos!