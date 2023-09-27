Halloween spending to reach record high, though there are options to save

(WSAW) - Halloween spending is expected to reach its highest level, exceeding all other years on record.

According to the National Retail Federation’s annual survey conducted by Prosper Insights & Analytics, 73% of Americans intend to celebrate the spooky season, up from 69% in 2022 and 65% in 2021. The study estimates that consumer spending on Halloween-related items will reach $12.2 billion, exceeding last year’s record of $10.6 billion.

Shoppers should not let those spending numbers frighten away their fun. You can find great deals to celebrate the season at thrift stores and other donation retailers like Goodwill North Central Wisconsin.

“Since 1971, Goodwill NCW has served as the Original Halloween Headquarters for communities across north central Wisconsin,” Kris Rihn Vice President of Retail Operations at Goodwill NCW said. “Once again, we are excited this year to welcome customers looking for one-of-a-kind costumes, new and used accessories, and unique festive fall décor.”

According to the NRF study, 50% of Americans plan to dress in costume this year. Top costumes for kids in order of popularity include Spiderman, their favorite princess, a ghost, a superhero, and a witch. Top costumes for adults include a witch, vampire, Barbie, Batman, and a cat.

Goodwill NCW store sales support the nonprofit’s mission of Elevating People by Eliminating Barriers to Employment. On average, 90 cents of every dollar in-store sales is reinvested back into local communities to provide pathways that lead to sustained employment and improved financial stability.

