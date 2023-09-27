First Alert Weather: Rain chances taper off Wednesday, warmer & sunnier conditions arrives end of week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Rain chances remain in the forecast Wednesday, but rainfall will be light and scattered unlike the past few days. The rain gear won’t be needed by the end of the work week.

Rainy weather gradually tapers off throughout Wednesday. Low pressure system sitting south of the state continues to bring rain to the region, flowing rain into Central Wisconsin from east to west. Light scattered rain or drizzle will be on and off Wednesday morning.

Rain chances decreasing heading into the afternoon. Can’t rule out some spotty rain in the Northwoods, but should remain mostly dry. Gloominess lingers, highs slightly cooler low to mid 60s. Rain accumulations will be minimal by the end of Wednesday, a tenth of an inch or less.

Likely safe to put away the rain gear starting Thursday. Clouds to start the morning, with partial cloud clearing by the afternoon. Sunshine could make a return for some as soon as Thursday afternoon. Highs warming to upper 60s with some possibly sitting at 70 degrees for the afternoon.

Mostly sunny skies to wrap up the work week, Friday. Sunshine will help warm temperatures up for the afternoon, where highs will near the mid-70s. Some long-term forecast models bringing some rain chances over Northwestern Wisconsin Friday night into Saturday morning. Chances for rain don’t seem likely for Central Wisconsin, but more likely for portions of the Northwoods. Confidence is low for rain this weekend.

Saturday and Sunday will feature highs making a run towards 80-degrees. Highs both days will sit in the upper 70s under sun and clouds. The following work week hints at temperatures remaining warm for the first half, upper 70s.

