‘Firefighters United’ continues to donate life-saving equipment to Central American countries

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Fire equipment no longer being used by fire departments across the country is making its way to a new home in Nicaragua.

Firefighters United is a program within the ‘Wisconsin-Nicaragua Partners of America’. Equipment like fire hoses, rescue equipment, air tanks, and more are being shipped from Stevens Point.

In Nicaragua, the need for all equipment is widespread.

“There’s a lot of communities that don’t have a fire department and so just this next year, they’re starting quite a few fire departments,” Executive Director for Wisconsin-Nicaragua Partners Amy Wiza said. “Sometimes you just can’t start off with you know the best equipment that you’d like to have but it’s still in working condition and it’s a good way to start.”

The program usually sends about 10 shipping containers of equipment every year and recently started sending items to Honduras as well.

