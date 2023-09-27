Farmers and consumers hope a new Farm Bill can be signed soon

ATHENS, Wis. (WSAW) - The deadline for the new Farm Bill is getting closer as the current Farm Bill that was created five years ago is set to expire on Sept. 30.

However, lawmakers appear to be months away from agreeing on a new one and it’s bringing a nervous edge to some farmers.

“We would like to see a little bit different in this new Farm Bill is exactly how farmers are incentivized and paid for their conservation practices,” said David Trimner of Miltrim Farms. He said many farms are already addressing these things and trying to implement them.

The programs need to be easier to get the money into farmers’ hands. “Dairy farmers have lost over a billion dollars in revenue because of how the pricing structure works so we hope to see that change and go back to the old way of how milk prices are priced,” Trimner said.

The next five-year Farm Bill will cover programs ranging from crop insurance for farmers to SNAP benefits like getting healthy food access for low-income families.

“The nutrition component is depending on the estimated 76 to 80% of the total dollars,” said Matthew Lippert, UW-Extension Wood & Clark County.

The bill sets the stage for how farmers get their job done. Trimner, speaking specifically to his dairy farm, said it will impact who he hires. “Particularly Visas and H-2 Visas, right now dairy farms don’t really qualify for that, so if it was a better way for that to be more accessible to dairy farms I think would be very impactful.”

A draft for a new Farm Bill has not been introduced in Washington. Representative Derrick Van Orden (WI-03) is hoping that will happen soon, but the current Farm Bill expires on Saturday.

“I’m very happy with the Farm Bill as it was passed out of the full committee and we are waiting to get that to the full floor to pass it, We really truly have for an extension for all of the programs involved in the Farm Bill, we really have until January,” said Rep. Van Orden.

“Probably what will happen, this current one will be extended, if it expires without an extension some fairly drastic things happen, milk prices are mandated by the government for dairy farmers is about double,” said Lippert.

A congressional research report said if Congress provides appropriations for SNAP, that program would continue even if the Farm Bill expires.

