El Tequila Salsa celebrating 15 years with free taco buffet Wednesday in Rib Mountain

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) -If you’re needing a reason to go eat mexican food, we have a perfect excuse for you. El Tequila Salsa in Rib Mountain is celebrating 15 years of business, with free tacos, and they want you to come help them celebrate the accomplishment Wednesday.

23 years ago, Owner Roy Romano decided he was going to help his family and decided to move to the United States. After leaving Mexico, he worked at a Mexican restaurant for a few years. When he learned it was too Tex-Mex, He took action to make a more authentic choice. That is when El Tequila Salsa opened its doors on Sept. 8, 2008, in Rib Mountain. Roy finally saw his dream come to life.

“To represent my country, to show that we have good food, that we do care a lot. I do get to represent my country with good food. So, it’s one of the reasons that motivated me to open the restaurant,” said Romano.

Romano says the Wausau area was the perfect place to start El Tequila Salsa. He misses his family, but he says serving the Wausau community for the last 15 years has been rewarding and has made being away from his family worth it. He is looking forward to many more years.

They are also taking donations for a good cause Wednesday. Romano says he was walking out of church one day and saw a donation box. That is when he knew he wanted to make a difference. Ever since that day, he and the Good Shepherd Shelter in Wausau have had a partnership. He donates leftover food at least once a month to the shelter, but he wanted to do more.

“I was in downtown, and I saw some homeless people and I say, God, how can I help these people? I wish I had a little coffee stand or taco stand there too in the mornings to help them. Maybe put a little box for donations for the Good Shepherd shelter,” said Romano.

Your donations will help the shelter provide people a nightly hot dinner and morning breakfast, and a clean warm safe environment for up to 40 men and women each night. The tacos are free at the celebration Wednesday, but donations are encouraged. The event begins at 11a and will last until 7p.

El Tequila Salsa is located at 151522 County Rd NN, Wausau, WI 54401.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.