News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

DNR issues reminder for hunting and trapping seasons opening in October

(MGN)
By Sean White
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin DNR reminds hunters to prepare for the opening of several hunting and trapping seasons in October.

There are four dates throughout October when seasons open, so hunters are encouraged to double-check these dates. Below is a list of hunting seasons that open next month:

Oct. 7

  • Gun Hunt For Hunters With Disabilities
  • Youth Deer Hunt

Oct. 14

  • Bobcat (Period 1 Hunting And Trapping)
  • Bobwhite Quail (Opens at 9 a.m.)
  • Cottontail Rabbit (Southern Zone)
  • Coyote (Trapping)
  • Duck (Open Water Zone)
  • Elk
  • Fisher (Trapping Only)
  • Fox (Hunting And Trapping)
  • Hungarian Partridge (Opens at 9 a.m.; Closed In Clark, Marathon And Taylor Counties)
  • Pheasant (Opens at 9 a.m.)
  • Raccoon (Resident, Hunting, and Trapping)
  • Ruffed Grouse (Zone B)

Oct. 21

  • Mink and Muskrat (Northern Zone, Trapping Only)

Oct. 28

  • Mink and Muskrat (Central Zone, Trapping Only)
  • Raccoon (Non-Resident, Hunting And Trapping)

Check season-end dates on the DNR’s Season Dates webpage.

The DNR also reminds hunters of the online resources available on the Hunting webpage. In addition to hunting regulations, season dates, hunting hours, and other useful resources, the public can find a list of public lands open to hunting using the Public Access Lands webpage. This resource lets hunters plan their next adventure from the comfort of home.

As Wisconsin’s most popular hunting seasons ramp up, it’s important for all hunters to do their part to keep Wisconsin a safe place to hunt by following these firearm safety rules:

  • T - Treat every firearm as if it is loaded
  • A - Always point the muzzle in a safe direction
  • B - Be certain of your target, what’s before it, and what’s beyond it
  • K - Keep your finger outside your trigger guard until you are safe to shoot

Anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 1973, must have a hunter education certification to purchase a hunting license unless hunting under the Mentored Hunting Law. Learn more about safe hunting in Wisconsin and register to take a hunter education course on the DNR website. The DNR wishes our hunters a safe and successful hunting season.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 woman killed in Taylor County.
1 dead, 2 injured in rollover crash in Taylor County
Taylor Schabusiness wore a spit hood in Brown County court when she was sentenced for murdering...
Taylor Schabusiness gets life without parole for murder, dismemberment
“Senseless conversation” among students forces Humke Elementary to evacuate
Crews respond to fire in downtown Stevens Point
Cause of fire at Stevens Point business under investigation
The movie called 'One by One' filmed some of its scenes at a funeral home in Marshfield.
A touch of Hollywood comes to Marshfield

Latest News

Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 3.4 million vehicles due to fire risk and urge owners to park outdoors
FILE - A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates,...
US secures the release of the soldier who crossed into North Korea 2 months ago
Here’s how to watch the Packers vs. Lions game on Thursday night
Wausau Council addressing lead paint in homes
Lead paint removal program to expand in Marathon County