Wisconsin Rapids first responders train to deal with hazardous material situation

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - For EMTs, fire departments, and police departments, the best way to learn is to practice.

The Wood County Local Planning Committee and the Wisconsin Emergency Management hosted a Hazardous Material Training Exercise at ERCO Worldwide in Port Edwards.

The Wisconsin Rapid Fire Chief says it’s not just about blocking the roads and getting to the person at the right time. It’s about chemistry and making sure everyone around them is safe. Once the sirens go off it’s time to figure out the situation and solve it before anything else worse happens.

“The scenario today is going to be a truck that loses three cylinders, one is chlorine, one is sulfur dioxide that has been ruptured and they’re going to mitigate that and exercise not only that, but EMS with a victim that has fallen to the gases,” said Wisconsin Rapid Fire Chief Todd Eckes.

As a state responder The Wisconsin Rapids Fire Dept. has had emergency scenarios like this before, but the real test is how well they work with other teams.

“Anywhere from trains to the small cylinders we will be dealing with today. This is our first integration with the ERCO Response Team, so we’re practicing that also so we can see our communications and responses intertwine together,” said Eckes.

To make sure everyone is getting as much training as possible the team has to look the part.

“Even though this incident wouldn’t probably require a class A suit our members got a chance to work inside of them,” said Eckes.

Just like in real-life hazardous scenarios they have to prepare for even more problems.

“What is normally usually a valve leak or fuse plug leak, but what happened is on the sulfur dioxide there was actually tear in the tank and there was actually a puncture in the chlorine tank, so two that we didn’t expect that are not common,” said Eckes.

Eckes says they need to work on communication, but that was expected for this scenario. He said he’s proud of his team and believes they can handle a real-life hazardous scenario.

Port Edwards P.D., Port Edward F.D., Wood County Sheriffs, Nekoosa P.D., Wood County Dispatch, and Wood County Highway Dept. all responded to the training scenario.

