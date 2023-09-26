Wildfire investigation results released; show prescribed burn not cause

FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WEAU) -The investigation has concluded into the April 12 wildfire near Fort McCoy. The fire burned through 3,000 acres of Western Wisconsin woodland in Jackson and Monroe County.

A release sent from the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Officer says the investigation, conducted by Department of Defense fire investigators from outside Fort McCoy concluded that the April 12 prescribed burn did not cause the fire. It continued by saying “the investigators could not determine if the Fort McCoy prescribed burn conducted on April 11 played a role in the wildfire.”

According to the investigation, the active prescribed burn occurring on April 12 was over a mile and half away from the wildfire’s origin. While the origin has been identified as in or around McCredden’s Pass, the wildfire’s cause remains undetermined due to evidence possibly being washed away by heavy rain and snow fall in the days following the wildfire.

On April 24, U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin sent a letter to Army Secretary Christine Wormuth about the Army’s risk assessment and mitigation measures for prescribed burns on installations. She said at the time “while no definitive cause of the recent fire on Fort McCoy’s north and south borders has been determined yet and an investigation is ongoing, Senator Baldwin is calling on the Army to answer questions about its level of coordination with state agencies when conducting prescribed burns and what the Army is doing to clean up the area in the aftermath of the fire.”

Fort McCoy says the investigators found the Fort McCoy prescribed burns conducted during the time in question complied with all applicable standards required to be conducted by a federal military installation.

The investigators found the Fort McCoy prescribed burns conducted during the time in question complied with all applicable standards required to be conducted by a federal military installation. The investigation found that prudent measures were taken to mitigate the inherent risks associated with prescribed burns. This includes:

• Long- and short-term prescribed burn planning and field coordination among burn team members and outside agencies, including the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR);

• Weather gathering and monitoring; and

• Oversight and decision-making by properly trained and equipped veteran personnel with as much as 30 years’ experience.

Fort McCoy was found to have had sufficient personnel to manage the April 11 prescribed burn and took precautions to ensure no embers, smoke, or other fire hazards remained after the burn concluded. The same is true for the April 12 prescribed burn where investigators noted no safety concerns.

The incident and subsequent investigation provided a platform for Fort McCoy to improve policies and reinforce standards. For example, Fort McCoy is reinforcing the firebreak system in hard-to-access locations especially on the western boundary of the North impact area.

Fort McCoy is committed to the safety and protection of all people and property in and around the installation and surrounding communities and continues to improve procedures of the Wildland Fire Management Program.

Plans are underway to rehabilitate the areas impacted by the wildfires, such as natural and artificial regeneration of plant communities. The U.S. Army Claims Service is adjudicating claims presented by those who may have suffered damage or loss from the fire. Finally, Fort McCoy leadership will meet with the community in the upcoming weeks to discuss the findings and field questions.

