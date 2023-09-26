News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau School District receives $140,000 in grants to support mental health services

The individual grants come from Connexus Credit Union and the WEA Member Benefits Foundation.
The individual grants come from Connexus Credit Union and the WEA Member Benefits Foundation.(WSAW)
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - At Monday’s night’s board meeting, the Wausau School District was presented two checks for $140,000. That money will be used to focus on student’s mental health.

“This is just going to be able to provide that extra step and be able to provide collaboration with community members and families and then that additional support for students,” says Andy Graham, Coordinator or Pupil Services, Wausau School District.

Behind the checks are Connexus Credit Union ($120,000) and the Wisconsin Education Association Council Member Benefits Foundation ($20,000). For them, the grants hit home.

“Teachers and educators have told us for the last couple of years that one of the things that keeps them awake at night is student mental health,” says Steve Goldberg, Executive Director, WEA Member Benefits Foundation. And in the Wausau School District’s case, what’s keeping them from doing more is resources.”

“Between social media and the like, there’s just more and more pressure to put on kids these days,” says Boyd Gustke, President and CEO, Connexus Credit Union. “And they need the help and they need the support to know that things are gonna be okay in the long run.”>

The grants will be split up over the next three years. But everyone hopes this is only the beginning.

“We’re going to recruit more money, we’re gonna help the Wausau School District secure additional funding from some of the people who are probably watching this show right now,” says Goldberg. “Who are watching me smile because that I know we’re going to be able to help the Wausau School District. Stay tuned.”

