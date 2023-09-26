News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Supreme Court allows drawing of new Alabama congressional map to proceed, rejecting state’s plea

FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court, June 8, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court, June 8, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed the drawing of a new Alabama congressional map with greater representation for Black voters to proceed, rejecting the state’s plea to retain Republican-drawn lines that were struck down by a lower court.

In refusing to intervene, the justices allowed a court-appointed special master’s work to continue. On Monday, he submitted three proposals that would create a second congressional district where Black voters comprise a majority of the voting-age population or close to it.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Patrol investigating school bus crash in Rib Mountain
Marshfield High School teen killed in car accident Friday morning
Sentry Insurance headquarters in Stevens Point.
Sentry tells employees to stay remote next week, investigation into threat continues
A group of friends in Utah has been giving out $1,000 tips at deserving restaurants. At one...
Surprise $10,000 tip leaves waiter, restaurant staff in tears
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) celebrates after an NFL football game against...
Continued belief leads to Packers comeback win in Love’s first Lambeau start

Latest News

Road Closures Today in Port Edwards and Nekoosa Areas with Chandler Ducker
Road Closures Today in Port Edwards and Nekoosa Areas with Chandler Ducker
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Summerville, S.C., Monday, Sept. 25, 2023....
Trump lawyers say prosecutors want to ‘silence’ him with gag order in his federal 2020 election case
FILE - UAW union members picket on the street in front of a Stellantis distribution center,...
Biden will join the UAW strike picket line. Experts can’t recall the last time a president did that
The crime was caught on the family’s ring camera. At around 4 o'clock in the morning Saturday...
Mom says her family is devastated after vandals destroy Halloween yard decorations