REGI educates families about different bird species

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On Sunday afternoon, the Raptor Education Group Incorporated and the Friends of Rib Mountain hosted an event for people to learn about the wonderful species of birds they have and see some of them up close.

Christopher Ecke is the president of the Friends of Rib Mountain’. He says it’s important for children to be educated about the various bird species.

Awareness is key to continue to preserve habitat, and educate our young children, which we saw a lot of today which was fantastic,” said Ecke.

“Education is so so important because we are developing personal connections by bringing out these avian ambassadors,” said Samantha Brooks, educator at REGI.

Families were able to see these birds up close like this gray-horned owl. These owls have no natural predators and have a wingspan of 4.5ft, according to the National Wildlife Federation. They also have unique eyes that can change colors. Yellow means they are active during dusk and dawn, while black means they are strictly nocturnal.

“Every time a child or anyone in the public gets to look one of these incredible birds in the eye, I really think it makes them have a greater appreciation for the environment around them,” said Brooks.

For REGI and the ‘Friends of Rib Mountain,’ it’s more than just the education. They want people to leave seeing how much our wildlife has to offer.

“We are just hoping to foster that appreciation and love for wildlife and the natural environment because it is just so so important that, you know especially our children, want to take care of it in their future,” said Brooks.

The events hosted by the ‘Friends of Rib Mountain’ are free for the community. All you need is your park pass. Their next event is Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

