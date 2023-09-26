Mid-State sees record enrollment growth, ranked fastest-growing technical college in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - According to recent enrollment data from Mid-State Technical College, the school ranks number one in growth out of 16 technical colleges in the Wisconsin Technical College System based on headcount for the 2022–23 academic year.

The number of students enrolled at Mid-State between 2021–22 to 2022–23 grew by 29.7%, significantly higher than the average of 5% across all Wisconsin Technical Colleges. That headcount of 10,275 means that Mid-State served one out of every 16 individuals in its district.

“It’s exciting and gratifying to see our communities embrace Mid-State Technical College as the partner who can help them acquire the skills they need to get ahead in life,” said Mid-State President Dr. Shelly Mondeik. “Our remarkable growth speaks to the dedication of our faculty and staff, the right fit of our in-demand programs, and an ongoing college-wide commitment to Mid-State’s I-CARE values, which put students at the heart of everything we do.”

Mid-State now serves a resident population of approximately 172,190 in a supportive environment and using state-of-the-art technology. The college is increasingly known for innovating to meet the needs of local businesses and producing graduates with real-world skills for locally in-demand careers.

“This success is not just about growing enrollment and being number one in the state,” said Dr. Mandy Lang, vice president of Student Services and Enrollment. “This just tells us that what we’re doing is working for our district and that we need to keep on that path — helping our communities and employers be successful, increasing opportunities for all in the district, and transforming lives.”

According to Lang, Mid-State’s growth trajectory today was sparked by a new five-year strategic plan launched in 2020. Continuing education, university transfer programs, the culinary arts, and dual credit are the areas showing the sharpest growth trends since it was implemented.

The College is also now providing strong wraparound support services for students through collaborative efforts in advising, instruction, financial aid, tutoring, and counseling, and an e-enrollment initiative reaching out to students who dropped out during COVID to help get them back on track to complete their degree.

“I am truly proud of the work Mid-State faculty and staff do to support our students,” Lang added. “We also owe a lot to our strong collaborative partnerships with area employers and K–12 school districts. These relationships are critical to helping us deliver on some of our most innovative and creative new solutions.”

Mid-State is also converting its Adams location to a full campus in 2020, the new Healthcare Simulation Center in Wisconsin Rapids in 2021, and the new Mid-State on Central location in Marshfield, which opened in 2023.

Slated for opening in fall 2024, the Wayne H. Bushman Advanced Manufacturing, Engineering Technology, and Apprenticeship (AMETA™) Center will be a cutting-edge training destination to cultivate Wisconsin’s next-generation workforce.

