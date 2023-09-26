Hello, My Name Is: London Metropulos

WITTENBERG, Wis. (WSAW) - The magic number in terms of volleyball milestones tends to be 1,000. Last Tuesday, London Metropulos made it to that historic milestone. Going into Wittenberg-Birnamwood’s match at Iola-Scandinavia, Metropulos needed just one kill to hit the 1,000 mark. Knowing she was just one hit away gave her a sense of calm going into the night.

“I was already at 999 kills so it was just like exciting seeing everybody pulling out decorations and getting all ready for it before the game even started,” said Metropulos.

Early in the first set, Metropulos knocked in magic number 1,000. Not only did the hit make history, but it was one like no other she’s had before.

“That first swing that I had was just like the best swing I ever had,” said Metropulos. “It was the best feeling. I could feel it throughout my whole body.”

The milestone also put Metropulos in the record books. She became the first player in Wittenberg-Birnamwood history to reach 1,000 kills. She says it’s an honor to be a part of something so significant to her school.

“I didn’t realize that until this year, but now thinking about it, it really puts everything into perspective,” said Metropulos. “It just gives me a warm feeling knowing that this is something I can do and be good about.”

It’s not the only piece of history Metropulos has made. Last year, she helped the Chargers reach their first-ever state tournament. With a resume like that, she’s become a celebrity in Wittenberg.

“Younger players all the time, ‘London, London. How are you?’ said Chargers head coach Becky Rew. “We had youth night last week and girls were excited to see her, give her high fives.”

To reach 1,000 kills is special enough on its own. However, Metropulos was able to share it in a unique way. Her younger sister Lily was the one to give her the assist on the 1,000th kill. Knowing her sister was so close to the mark, Lily said it was a huge goal of hers just to play on varsity this year as a freshman to share that moment with her older sister.

“I was really hoping I was going to be able to play with her this year and be on varsity with her and set with her and stuff,” said Lily Metropulos. “Work with her and be kind of a sister duo.”

London agrees it was a goal of hers to experience that moment with her sister.

‘It’s just amazing,” said London Metropulos. “It’s such like a life goal of mine.”

London was able to record the kill with her family looking on and her younger sister right there on the court with her. In that moment, she felt the love, not just from her family, but from everyone in the crowd.

“The sense of like, community I felt when I got the kill was amazing,” said Metropulos. “Like, just the amount of people around me that loved me and just have something special to make me feel like...I don’t know everyone just made me feel very special.”

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.