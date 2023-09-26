News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Soggy weather continues Tuesday

Scattered to widespread rain to fall locally in parts of Central Wisconsin, gradually tapering off Wednesday. Temperatures heating up for the weekend.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Soggy, wet weather continues Tuesday, but mostly being confined over parts of Central Wisconsin. Locally moderate to heavy rainfall possible, clearing up by the middle of the work week.

Scattered to widespread rain expected Tuesday in Central Wisconsin. Rain starting widespread for the morning hours, mostly along or south of HWY 10, which will continue from the morning commute hours through late morning, then turning scattered.

Rain by mid to late morning will flow north towards the HWY 29 corridor. Scattered rain showers will be on and off for the afternoon under overcast skies. Highs mid to upper 60s. Northwoods will likely end up dry for the day as rain seems to be confined mostly in portions of Central Wisconsin.

Rain amounts to exceed one inch in portions of Wood, Portage, Adams and Juneau counties, whereas a tenth to a quarter inch of rain to fall elsewhere in Central Wisconsin.

Rain gradually tapering off heading into Wednesday. Can’t rule out some spotty rain during the morning, but likely ending up drier by the afternoon under cloudy skies. Highs mid-60s. No chances for rain in the forecast for Thursday. But skies will remain mostly cloudy for the morning, with partial cloud clearing during the afternoon. Highs upper 60s, with some sitting in the low 70s.

Sunshine returning Friday as we wrap up the work week. Highs warmer, nearing mid-70s. The weekend should be sunny with warmer highs running close to 80-degrees again.

