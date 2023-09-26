News and First Alert Weather App
Fall into autumn with easy recipes from the Wisconsin Potato Growers Association

Baked Potato Nachos with Dana Rady
By Erinn Taylor
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Football season is here, and that means it’s time to enjoy some yummy food while watching the game.

Dana Rady from the Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association joined Sunrise 7 Tuesday morning and shared a recipe for Baked Potato Nachos, which she says are perfect for your next tailgate party.

Baked Potato Nachos

INGREDIENTS

  • 11/2 lbs Wisconsin russet potatoes
  • 11/2 tbsp Vegetable oil
  • 1/2 tsp Garlic salt
  • 1 tsp Mexican seasoning blend*
  • 1 cup Mexican blend shredded cheese*
  • 1/4 cup Rinsed and drained canned black beans*
  • 1/4 cup Diced tomatoes
  • 1/4 cup Sliced black olives
  • 1/4 cup Sliced green onions
  • 3 tbsp Canned diced green chiles Salsa guacamole and sour cream (optional)

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Preheat oven to 425°F.
  2. Scrub potatoes and cut into 1⁄2-inch thick wedges.
  3. Place potatoes into a medium-sized bowl with the oil, garlic salt and Mexican seasoning. Stir well to coat potatoes with oil and seasonings.
  4. Transfer to a large baking sheet and spread into a single layer.
  5. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, stirring several times, until crisp and golden brown.
  6. Top with cheese, beans, tomatoes, olives, onions and chiles.
  7. Bake for 5 minutes more to melt cheese.
  8. Optional: serve with salsa, guacamole and sour cream.
  9. If requiring a gluten-free recipe, check the label of the indicated (*) recipe are gluten-free.

Rady also shared a recipe for Quick Baked Potato Pizzas, which she says are perfect for a quick and nutritious school-night meal.

Quick Baked Potato Pizzas

INGREDIENTS

  • 4 Russet potatoes scrubbed
  • 1/4 cup nonfat plain yogurt
  • 4 tsp healthy buttery spread
  • 1/2 tsp garlic or seasoned salt
  • 1 snipped fresh chives or green onion tops (optional)
  • 16 slices turkey pepperoni
  • 1/4 cup warm pasta sauce
  • 1/4 cup Italian blend shredded cheese
  • 1 tbsp minced green pepper
  • 1 tbsp sliced green onion

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Cut a wedge out of each potato about 1/8-inch wide and 1-inch deep and place in a microwave-safe dish. Microwave on HIGH, uncovered, for 10 to12 minutes depending on strength of microwave. Use oven mitts to remove dish from microwave.
  2. Carefully make a slit in the top of each potato and fluff with a fork. Stir 1 Tablespoon yogurt, 1 teaspoon buttery spread and 1/8 teaspoon salt into each potato; sprinkle with chives if desired. Place 16 slices turkey pepperoni on a plate and microwave on HIGH for 45 to 60 seconds to crisp.
  3. Top each seasoned potato with pasta sauce, cheese, green pepper and green onion. Microwave on HIGH for 2 minutes to melt cheese, then, top with coarsely crumbled pepperoni slices.

