DC Everest schools unveil new sensory bus to help kids develop skills

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A bus named the ‘Traveling Resources for Early Evergreens’ is on the road as D.C. Everest schools mark what they believe is a monumental day.

It’s a specialty-designed bus to meet the needs of the district’s special education preschool students. It’s also a multi-year project, teaming up with ‘Tiny Homes’ out of Eau Claire. The mobile sensory bus allows preschool students to develop skills by engaging in visual, tactile, and movement activities.

“By having a mobile space, we can go where the need is, we can meet our students where they’re at, and start providing that specially designed instruction around sensory regulation so students come to school into our 5k or 4k classrooms with skills already in place,” said Julie Weller, director of special education at DC Everest schools.

Lamers donated the bus to DC Everest schools. Many of the items on the inside are recycled material made into things like monkey bars, trampolines, and swings.

“Swinging tends to be very calming and very regulating to the nervous system for a lot of students and children and we have different swings that we have different swings that we could swap in and out, this is called a platform swing,” said Alison Vietstra, early childhood occupational therapist at DC Everest schools.

All of the activities on the bus help students enhance their skills to take into the classroom.

“It’s really important that we’re able to work without kids, get them so that their sensory system and their emotional regulation system is in a good place so that it puts their brain in a spot where they’re ready to learn,” said Molly Lepak, early childhood speech-language pathologist at DC Everest schools.

This is just the beginning of something special for DC Everest schools.

“Our ultimate goal is to have kids access the general ed curriculum and their access to peers, access to play, and this space provides us with the opportunity to do early intervention,” said Weller.

The bus will be available at various ‘Early Evergreen’ sites to provide students with a calming space filled with activities like outdoor murals and hands-on activities.

