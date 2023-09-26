News and First Alert Weather App
The ‘CurderBurger’ makes its return to the Culver’s menu Oct. 2

The beloved CurderBurger is returning to Culver’s nationwide on Oct. 2.
By Sean White
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(WSAW) - In October of 2021, Culver’s turned the mythical CurderBurger® from an April Fools’ joke into a very real phenomenon. Following a historic one-day debut that year and an extended encore in 2022, the CurderBurger is returning to Culver’s nationwide on Oct. 2.

Culver’s sold nearly 1 million CurderBurgers just last year and drew thousands of rave reviews on social media. In response, Culver’s is bringing back the CurderBurger to its menu at all Culver’s locations nationwide from Oct. 2 through Oct. 31 or while supplies last.

“The enthusiasm we’ve seen since the CurderBurger’s inception continues to amaze us,” said Quinn Adkins, Culver’s director of menu development. “We can’t wait to bring it back for a third year, and we hope this only-at-Culver’s delight continues to bring smiles to our guests’ faces as it has since it debuted two years ago.”

A one-of-a-kind cheesy delight, the Culver’s® Deluxe ButterBurger® is topped with a crown of golden-fried cheese made of a blend of yellow and white cheddar cheese curds.

This year, guests will also have the opportunity to win Culver’s swag when they share a photo of themselves enjoying the CurderBurger on social media. All you need to do is post a photo along with #ReturnoftheCurderBurger from Oct. 4 through Oct. 18 for a chance to win.

The CurderBurger’s return also coincides with National Cheese Curd Day on Oct. 15, a holiday invented by Culver’s in 2015 and celebrated by curd lovers everywhere.

