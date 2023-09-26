CenterStage community band and show choir presents ‘That’s So 70s’ at The Grand

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, CenterStage Band and Show Choir will present its free, family-friendly show at Wausau’s Grand Theater on Sept. 28-30. All shows start at 7 p.m.

This year’s performance, “That’s So ‘70s!,” will feature groovy songs from the 1970s under the direction of Joel Freiberg, all highlighting the live concert band, outstanding vocals, energetic choreography, colorful costumes, and professional sound and lighting.

As one of very few all-adult show choirs in the U.S., CenterStage presents a unique opportunity for a diverse group of members ranging in age from the 20s to the 80s. They share their talents and passion for music and performance, applying that passion toward community service. Members spend nine months preparing for one show to be held during three days of performances.

FREE tickets for “That’s So ‘70s!” are available at various local businesses, or they can be picked up right at the door the night of each show! Follow CenterStage Band and Show Choir on Facebook or visit www.centerstagelive.org for ticket location details. Get ready to boogie!

