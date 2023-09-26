Cause of fire at Stevens Point business under investigation

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire at a downtown business Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to the 900 block of Clark St. around 6:30 a.m. for a report of a fire in the building that houses Galaxy Comics and The Big Garlic Restaurant. When crews arrived, residents from the second-story apartments were evacuating the building. Fire crews searched the building and found a small fire near a dryer in The Big Garlic. Fire crews were able to put out the fire and wrap things up in less than an hour.

According to Facebook posts from both businesses, no one was injured. The fire did cause some smoke damage.

Fire crews from Stevens Point, Plover, Hull, Stockton and Rudolph responded to the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

