Wisconsin Emergency Management hosting hazardous material training exercise Sept. 26

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Local Emergency Planning Committee in collaboration with Wisconsin Emergency Management will host a hazardous material training exercise at ERCO Worldwide on Sept. 26 from 8:00 - 11:00 a.m.. It will involve 6 local agencies.

Police, fire and EMS personnel will be on the scene but there will be no real emergency or threat to the public. No hazardous materials are to be released.

Police will close off the area around Highway 73 to the public from the corner of Highway 73 and Highway 54 to Wilhorn Road on Highway 73 north of Nekossa for the duration of the exercise. Then, they will reopen the highway.

The Wisconsin Rapids Fire Chief Todd Eckes wrote in a press release that the public should “stay clear of the area and make alternative plans if needing to travel that area during those times.”

