News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

State Patrol investigating school bus crash in Rib Mountain

20 students from grades ranging K-5 were on the bus when it hit an unknown object around 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of CTH-NN and Partridge Lane
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating a school bus crash that resulted in injuries to a number of students on their way to school at Rib Mountain Elementary on Monday morning.

There were approximately 20 elementary school students on the bus when it hit a stationary object around 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of CTH-NN and Partridge Lane. Some of the students were injured and taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Wausau School District sent a letter to parents and guardians about the crash:

“We know today has been incredibly difficult for you and for your students following this morning’s bus crash. We’re thinking of you and we want you to know that we are here to support you and your students in any way we can.

We have trained counselors available at Rib Mountain Elementary School for the remainder of the day if you or your student would like to speak with them. In addition, they will also be on-site and available tomorrow morning. Please know at any time, you can call us we will get you any help that you need.

Please know we’re thinking of you and your students, and again, please reach out to us if you need anything at all. We’d also like to take this opportunity to thank the first responders who responded quickly to help get your students the help they needed.”

A spokesperson with the State Patrol said no other vehicles were involved in the crash. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sentry Insurance headquarters in Stevens Point.
Sentry tells employees to stay remote next week, investigation into threat continues
Candles were placed near the crash site along Route 7 in New Milford.
Officials: High school senior dies, 3 others critically injured after head-on collision
Sentry Insurance headquarters in Stevens Point.
Threatening message found at Sentry Insurance caused security incident on Wednesday
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) celebrates after an NFL football game against...
Continued belief leads to Packers comeback win in Love’s first Lambeau start
Carl Kemppainen was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Diamond Steen.
O’Reilly store employee charged with murder after shoplifting suspect dies of strangulation

Latest News

Shailey Huron
Trial to begin next month for mother charged in infant death
Wisconsin Emergency Management hosting hazardous material training exercise Sept. 26
Wisconsin Rapids FD to hold hazardous material drill Tuesday morning
The 146-day walkout was the union's first since 2007 and their longest since 1988
Tentative deal reached between writers' union and Hollywood studios to end historic strike
20 students from grades ranging K-5 were on the bus when it hit an unknown object around 8:30...
State Patrol investigates Rib Mountain school bus crash that injured several students