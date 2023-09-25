State Patrol investigating school bus crash in Rib Mountain

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating a school bus crash that resulted in injuries to a number of students on their way to school at Rib Mountain Elementary on Monday morning.

There were approximately 20 elementary school students on the bus when it hit a stationary object around 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of CTH-NN and Partridge Lane. Some of the students were injured and taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Wausau School District sent a letter to parents and guardians about the crash:

“We know today has been incredibly difficult for you and for your students following this morning’s bus crash. We’re thinking of you and we want you to know that we are here to support you and your students in any way we can.

We have trained counselors available at Rib Mountain Elementary School for the remainder of the day if you or your student would like to speak with them. In addition, they will also be on-site and available tomorrow morning. Please know at any time, you can call us we will get you any help that you need.

Please know we’re thinking of you and your students, and again, please reach out to us if you need anything at all. We’d also like to take this opportunity to thank the first responders who responded quickly to help get your students the help they needed.”

A spokesperson with the State Patrol said no other vehicles were involved in the crash. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

