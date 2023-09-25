Run with the Cops Wausau happening Thursday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Later this week, you’ll have a chance to meet local law enforcement officers, have some fun, and get some exercise, all while supporting a good cause. Ashley Hansen from Special Olympics Wisconsin and Nate Stetzer from the Wausau Police Department joined Sunrise 7 Monday morning to tell us all about Run with the Cops Wausau.

The event includes a Kids Dash with the cops at 6 p.m. for $15 and a 5K immediately after. Pre-registration for the 5K run/walk is $30 and $35 for walk-up registration.

Run with the Cops Wausau will be happening Thursday, Sept. 28 from 4-9 p.m. at Northcentral Technical College. All proceeds will benefit the athletes of Special Olympics Wisconsin.

