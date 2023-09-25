News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Run with the Cops Wausau happening Thursday

Ashley Hansen from Special Olympics Wisconsin and Nate Stetzer from the Wausau Police Department joined Sunrise 7 Monday morning to tell us all about Run with the Cops Wausau.
Later this week, you’ll have a chance to meet local law enforcement officers, have some fun,...
Later this week, you’ll have a chance to meet local law enforcement officers, have some fun, and get some exercise, all while supporting a good cause.(MGN)
By Tony Langfellow
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Later this week, you’ll have a chance to meet local law enforcement officers, have some fun, and get some exercise, all while supporting a good cause. Ashley Hansen from Special Olympics Wisconsin and Nate Stetzer from the Wausau Police Department joined Sunrise 7 Monday morning to tell us all about Run with the Cops Wausau.

The event includes a Kids Dash with the cops at 6 p.m. for $15 and a 5K immediately after. Pre-registration for the 5K run/walk is $30 and $35 for walk-up registration.

Run with the Cops Wausau will be happening Thursday, Sept. 28 from 4-9 p.m. at Northcentral Technical College. All proceeds will benefit the athletes of Special Olympics Wisconsin.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sentry Insurance headquarters in Stevens Point.
Sentry tells employees to stay remote next week, investigation into threat continues
Candles were placed near the crash site along Route 7 in New Milford.
Officials: High school senior dies, 3 others critically injured after head-on collision
Carl Kemppainen was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Diamond Steen.
O’Reilly store employee charged with murder after shoplifting suspect dies of strangulation
Sentry Insurance headquarters in Stevens Point.
Threatening message found at Sentry Insurance caused security incident on Wednesday
Mark Holley's Giant Pumpkin
Meteorologist Mark Holley planting his claim to fame with 3/4-ton pumpkin

Latest News

Mental Health Care Access pt. 2 - 09.25.2023
ESBA Helping People Understand Their Mental Health Benefits pt. 1 - 09.25.2023
Run With the Cops interview - 09.25.2023
7 Things You Need 2 Know - 09.25.2023