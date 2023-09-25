News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

A reboot of ‘The Office’ is in the works, report says

Rainn Wilson stars as Dwight Schrute in "The Office." A new report says a reboot of the show...
Rainn Wilson stars as Dwight Schrute in "The Office." A new report says a reboot of the show may be in the works.(NBC)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A reboot of “The Office” could be in the works, according to Puck News.

It’s unclear if standouts Steve Carell, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, Mindy Kaling and Rainn Wilson would be in it.

Puck News writers Matthew Belloni and Jonathan Handel cover Hollywood extensively. They say original showrunner Greg Daniels is set to return.

An article from Collider last year quotes Daniels as saying he’s not sure about bringing back the same characters.

Rather, he thinks a new version of “The Office” should be part of the original program’s universe.

Further details are not yet known.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sentry Insurance headquarters in Stevens Point.
Sentry tells employees to stay remote next week, investigation into threat continues
Candles were placed near the crash site along Route 7 in New Milford.
Officials: High school senior dies, 3 others critically injured after head-on collision
State Patrol investigating school bus crash in Rib Mountain
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) celebrates after an NFL football game against...
Continued belief leads to Packers comeback win in Love’s first Lambeau start
Sentry Insurance headquarters in Stevens Point.
Threatening message found at Sentry Insurance caused security incident on Wednesday

Latest News

The Never Forgotten Honor Flight allows Wisconsin veterans to see the memorials built in their...
Never Forgotten Honor Flight honors Wisconsin veterans
FILE - A passenger disembarks from Amtrak's Sunset Limited at its final stop in New Orleans,...
Biden administration announces $1.4 billion to improve rail safety and boost capacity in 35 states
Sexual harassment allegations filed against Everest Metro Police Chief
Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey on Monday addressed the corruption charges brought against him.
Democratic Sen. Menendez rejects calls to resign, says cash found in home was not bribe proceeds
FILE - Meredith Stiehm, president of the Writers Guild of America West, pickets outside...
Screenwriters wait to learn terms of deal with Hollywood studios to end historic strike