Marshfield High School teen killed in car accident Friday morning

TOWN OF AUBURNDALE, Wis. (WSAW) - A 17-year-old Marshfield High School student was killed following a two-vehicle car accident on Friday morning in the Town of Auburndale.

Sophia Smrz of Junction City was killed in a collision at CTH-Y and Shady Road. On Friday at 5:44 a.m., the Wood County Sheriff’s Department responded to the accident.

The other vehicle driven by 46-year-old Jason Peterson of Arpin was traveling north on Shady Road and Smrz was traveling west on CTH-Y when their vehicles collided at the intersection. Smrz was pronounced dead at the scene while Peterson was transported to Marshfield Medical Hospital with unknown injuries.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Auburndale Fire & First Responders, Marshfield Ambulance, and the Wood County Coroner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation by the Wood County Sheriff’s Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

