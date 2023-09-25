News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Li’i the dolphin, companion of Lolita the orca, moved to San Antonio

Li'i the dolphin, a companion of the late Lolita, was moved to SeaWorld San Antonio.
Li'i the dolphin, a companion of the late Lolita, was moved to SeaWorld San Antonio.(SeaWorld San Antonio)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A dolphin at a Florida aquarium who spent the last few years sharing a tank with Lolita the orca has been moved to SeaWorld in San Antonio.

Li’i’s companion, Lolita, also known as Toki, was the oldest orca in captivity when she died at Miami Seaquarium in August at about the age of 57.

Li’i is a 40-year-old pacific white-sided dolphin. They can live more than 40 years.

According to Miami Seaquarium, Li’i will now live out his life at SeaWorld San Antonio with other dolphins of his species and receive “world class care.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sentry Insurance headquarters in Stevens Point.
Sentry tells employees to stay remote next week, investigation into threat continues
Candles were placed near the crash site along Route 7 in New Milford.
Officials: High school senior dies, 3 others critically injured after head-on collision
Sentry Insurance headquarters in Stevens Point.
Threatening message found at Sentry Insurance caused security incident on Wednesday
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) celebrates after an NFL football game against...
Continued belief leads to Packers comeback win in Love’s first Lambeau start
Carl Kemppainen was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Diamond Steen.
O’Reilly store employee charged with murder after shoplifting suspect dies of strangulation

Latest News

A plaque showing the names of some of the victims of the August 2019 mass shooting is pictured...
Texas Walmart shooter agrees to pay more than $5M to families over 2019 racist attack
The Grand adds second Charlie Berens performance on April 14 in Wausau
FILE - Comedian Russell Brand performs at "Eddie Murphy: One Night Only," a celebration of...
UK police open sexual offenses investigation after allegations about Russell Brand
Shailey Huron
Trial to begin next month for mother charged in infant death