I-39 ramp bridges over BUS 51 to be closed Sept. 26-28

Traffic will be detoured from 6 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Business 51 in Rothschild
By Sean White
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The I-39 north and southbound ramp bridges over BUS 51 in Marathon County will be closed beginning Sept. 26 as crews perform overlay repairs on the bridge during the closure.

The construction will begin Tuesday and go until Thursday, Sept. 28 from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Detours will be set up and are as follows:

  • I-39 northbound on-ramp from BUS 51 will be detoured to BUS 51 to Maple Ridge Road eastbound to I-39 northbound.
  • I-39 southbound off-ramp to BUS 51 will be detoured I-39 southbound to Maple Ridge Road westbound to BUS 51.

For more information regarding traffic impacts, transportation news, and improvement project updates in Wisconsin’s North Central Region, follow WisDOT on Twitter @WisDOTNorthCent or visit the region’s 511 website at projects.511wi.gov/region/north-central/.

